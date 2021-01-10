Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) a €45.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.49 ($58.23).

FRE stock opened at €40.10 ($47.18) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.19.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

