Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) traded down 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.98. 2,959,694 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 2,306,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.25 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 10.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,569,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,609,000 after buying an additional 1,572,123 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 216.5% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after buying an additional 1,174,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 85.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after buying an additional 1,067,049 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,473,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,338,000 after buying an additional 549,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,964,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,018,000 after buying an additional 195,186 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

