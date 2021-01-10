Sanatana Resources Inc. (STA.V) (CVE:STA) Trading Down 2.7%

Sanatana Resources Inc. (STA.V) (CVE:STA) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 25,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 52,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of C$8.45 million and a P/E ratio of -4.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.

About Sanatana Resources Inc. (STA.V) (CVE:STA)

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Tirua copper-gold project covering an area of 282 square kilometers located in the Solomon Islands; and Gold Rush project located in the Timmins Region of Ontario.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanatana Resources Inc. (STA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanatana Resources Inc. (STA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.