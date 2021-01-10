Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €14.93 ($17.56).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) alerts:

Shares of SZG stock opened at €22.18 ($26.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64. Salzgitter AG has a one year low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a one year high of €22.92 ($26.96). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.