SaluS (SLS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,419.00

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for $17.73 or 0.00043518 BTC on exchanges. SaluS has a market cap of $17.94 million and approximately $2,419.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SaluS has traded up 42.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS Profile

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

