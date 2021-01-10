Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

RYI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.38.

NYSE RYI opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $599.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.75. Ryerson has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $18.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.27. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $831.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.07 million. Research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 12.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 5.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 28.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

