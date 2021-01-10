Ryan S. Napierski Sells 4,844 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) President Ryan S. Napierski sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $286,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.68. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.