Ruff (RUFF) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $851,301.00

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Ruff token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded 38.4% higher against the dollar. Ruff has a total market cap of $7.97 million and $851,301.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00037033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00332498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,544.19 or 0.04021407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain

Ruff Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

