ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.43

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.43 and last traded at $51.43, with a volume of 431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.22.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ROHM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get ROHM alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.07.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $820.29 million for the quarter.

About ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.