Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 325 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 325 price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 363.86.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

