Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.35 and last traded at $56.92. Approximately 616,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 619,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.16.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 247,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after acquiring an additional 254,673 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,426,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,106,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 158,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,677,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

