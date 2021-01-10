Roblox Corporation Prices IPO at $0.00 Per Share (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is planning to raise $0 in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of January 18th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 196,700,000 shares at a price of $0.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Roblox Corporation generated $727 million in revenue and had a net loss of $243.5 million.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Roblox Corporation provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: The company said it plans to go public through a direct listing, according to stories on Jan. 6, 2021, in The Wall Street Journal and on Bloomberg. On Jan. 8, 2021, Roblox filed an S-1/A disclosing details of its plans to go public via a direct listing on the NYSE with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley acting as its financial advisors.) The story of Roblox began in 1989 when our founders, David Baszucki and Erik Cassel, programmed a 2D simulated physics lab called Interactive Physics, which would later go on to influence our approach to building the groundwork for Roblox. Students across the world used Interactive Physics to see how two cars would crash, or how they could build destructible houses. In starting Roblox in 2004, we wanted to replicate the inspiration of imagination and creativity we saw in Interactive Physics on a much grander scale by ushering in a new category of human interaction that did not exist at the time. An average of 36.2 million people from around the world come to Roblox every day to connect with friends. Together they play, learn, communicate, explore, and expand their friendships, all in 3D digital worlds that are entirely user-generated, built by our community of nearly 7 million active developers. Our platform is powered by user-generated content and draws inspiration from gaming, entertainment, social media, and even toys. Our Roblox human co-experience platform consists of: *The Roblox Client, which lets users explore 3D digital worlds; * The Roblox Studio, the toolset that lets developers and creators build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content accessed with the Roblox Client, and *TheRoblox Cloud, which includes the services and infrastructure that power our human co-experience platform. “.

Roblox Corporation was founded in 2004 and has employees. The company is located at 970 Park Place, San Mateo, California 94403 and can be reached via phone at (888) 858-2569 or on the web at http://www.roblox.com/.

