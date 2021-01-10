Robert A. Ortenzio Sells 6,006 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,186.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,499,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,494,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Select Medical stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEM. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.