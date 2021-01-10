Rivetz (RVT) Hits Market Capitalization of $406,012.52

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Rivetz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a total market cap of $406,012.52 and $612.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00042450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,670.94 or 0.04219394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.55 or 0.00301893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00032332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013079 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Rivetz Token Profile

Rivetz (RVT) is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

