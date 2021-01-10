RH (NYSE:RH) Sets New 52-Week High at $498.42

RH (NYSE:RH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $498.42 and last traded at $498.42, with a volume of 1762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $489.61.
Several research firms have issued reports on RH. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.00.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $453.96 and a 200-day moving average of $361.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of RH by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,862,000 after acquiring an additional 382,775 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,488,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RH by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,658,000 after acquiring an additional 72,089 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,396,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of RH by 2,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter.
About RH (NYSE:RH)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
