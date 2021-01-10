RH (NYSE:RH) Sets New 52-Week High at $498.42

RH (NYSE:RH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $498.42 and last traded at $498.42, with a volume of 1762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $489.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on RH. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $453.96 and a 200-day moving average of $361.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.64 million. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of RH by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,862,000 after acquiring an additional 382,775 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,488,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RH by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,658,000 after acquiring an additional 72,089 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,396,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of RH by 2,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter.

About RH (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

