Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Receives $12.50 Average PT from Analysts

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGP opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.32 million. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.