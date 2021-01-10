Research Analysts Set Expectations for Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.83 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.93.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $388.83 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $270.08 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $388.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.76. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

