Rescap Liquidating Trust (OTCMKTS:RESCU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Shares of Rescap Liquidating Trust (OTCMKTS:RESCU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.89. Rescap Liquidating Trust shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

About Rescap Liquidating Trust (OTCMKTS:RESCU)

Rescap Liquidating Trust engages in liquidating and distributing assets of the debtors in the ResCap bankruptcy case. The company, through its agents, wind downs the affairs of and dissolve the debtors and their subsidiaries, including the non-debtor subsidiaries. Rescap Liquidating Trust was founded in 2013 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

