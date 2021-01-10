Rene G. Casares Sells 12,696 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) SVP Rene G. Casares sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $260,394.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $20.78 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ASO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

