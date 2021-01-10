Rene G. Casares Sells 12,696 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) SVP Rene G. Casares sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $260,394.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ASO opened at $20.78 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.
