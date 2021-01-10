Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Truist upgraded Regions Financial to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Regions Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.07.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 35.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.