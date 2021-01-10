Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $18.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.50 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Regions Financial to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Regions Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Regions Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.07.

Shares of RF stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 442.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 6,808.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

