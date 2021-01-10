REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT Raised to $37.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.43. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.95.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $904,715.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,708 shares of company stock worth $3,041,126. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 106.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.