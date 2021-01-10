Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO)’s (REAL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$29.00 price objective on the stock.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Cormark decreased their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.63.

REAL stock opened at C$19.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 41.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.89. Real Matters Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.74 and a 52 week high of C$33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.45, for a total transaction of C$76,355.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,826,384 shares in the company, valued at C$97,387,977.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $1,449,824.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

