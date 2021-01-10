RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

RBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens started coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $342.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $21.26.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $29.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $903,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 49,333 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

