Raymond Joseph Chess Sells 10,000 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $247,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,739.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Raymond Joseph Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $89,560.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WKHS. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

