Raymond James Increases Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO) Price Target to C$7.50

Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:MOGO opened at C$6.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,881.96. Mogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.57. The company has a market cap of C$189.89 million and a PE ratio of -10.48.

Get Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) alerts:

Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.