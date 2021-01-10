Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Hits $0.0002

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $35,236.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00023619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00108729 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.81 or 0.00625293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00232901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00054920 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012641 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,837,665,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

