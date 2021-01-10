Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America cut Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.53.

RL stock opened at $109.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.20.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. George purchased 3,770 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $250,742.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,285.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 100.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 29.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 26.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

