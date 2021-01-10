Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to post $58.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.78 million. Radius Health reported sales of $55.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $234.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.10 million to $240.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $271.17 million, with estimates ranging from $248.07 million to $315.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.45 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDUS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Radius Health stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. 382,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,827. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.07. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $22.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Health by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,480,000 after buying an additional 120,974 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Radius Health by 453.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Health by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 208,247 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Radius Health by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 547,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Health by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 43,276 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

