QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.78

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 295236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.07 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $87,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,079.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 84,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $1,441,662.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,949,447.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,382 shares of company stock worth $5,513,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth $3,164,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QuinStreet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,187,000 after acquiring an additional 153,765 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in QuinStreet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

