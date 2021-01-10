Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Up 23.7%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) shares rose 23.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 17,538,654 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 7,553,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.90. Qudian had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Qudian by 83.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the third quarter worth $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the third quarter worth $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 27.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 37,197 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Company Profile (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

