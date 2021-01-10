Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $75.98. 809,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 224,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

