QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Norddeutsche Landesbank

Norddeutsche Landesbank restated their hold rating on shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB restated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an outperform rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of QIAGEN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.94.

Shares of QGEN opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. QIAGEN has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $55.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,741.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $483.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.50 million. Analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in QIAGEN by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

