Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for VEREIT, Inc. Decreased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VEREIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VEREIT’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.90 million. VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

VER has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.21.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $35.57 on Friday. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 223.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VER. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in VEREIT by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 308,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 100.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 33,519 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in VEREIT by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 217,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in VEREIT by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

