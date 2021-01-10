Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Lifted by Analyst

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTB. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.80.

NYSE MTB opened at $144.24 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,379,000 after purchasing an additional 440,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,142,000 after buying an additional 297,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,799,000 after buying an additional 103,741 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,045,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,270,000 after buying an additional 30,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 33.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,731,000 after buying an additional 202,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

