Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for XPO Logistics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.41.

XPO stock opened at $125.90 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. FMR LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,711 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,841,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,138,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 1,008.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 183,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 166,994 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 131,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

