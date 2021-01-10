Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avient in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avient’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.93 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of AVNT opened at $45.06 on Friday. Avient has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth about $285,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth approximately $98,992,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth approximately $74,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth approximately $54,926,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth approximately $47,931,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

