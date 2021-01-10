Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Pure Cycle stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. Pure Cycle has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $280.45 million, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.54.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter.
About Pure Cycle
Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.
