Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Pure Cycle stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. Pure Cycle has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $280.45 million, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,142,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 394,488 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

