Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of PLSE stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $669.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 26,452 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

