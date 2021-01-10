Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Lowered to $56.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.29% from the stock’s current price.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.30. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $1,922,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $214,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,725,000 after buying an additional 1,685,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

