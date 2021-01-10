PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Trading Down 8.3%

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) dropped 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PT Adaro Energy Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADOOY)

PT Adaro Energy Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trading, hauling, services, industry, workshop, mining, and construction activities of coal industry in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides coal mining and trading, mining contracting, infrastructure, coal logistics, power generation, and water and mud treatment services; and coal handling and barging, terminal handling, farming, trading, power plant, and construction services, as well as manufactures, repairs, and maintains sea transportation.

