Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TARA. Cowen started coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Protara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of TARA stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. Protara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $67.08.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.76). On average, research analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protara Therapeutics (TARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.