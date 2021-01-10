Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives $35.14 Average PT from Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 62,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $1,520,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 20,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $866,232.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,890,689 shares of company stock worth $62,304,119 in the last ninety days. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Progyny by 74.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter worth $312,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth $8,801,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth $1,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.29. 1,190,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. Progyny has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $45.35.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

