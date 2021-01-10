Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) versus SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Head to Head Analysis

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of SeaSpine shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of SeaSpine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Profound Medical and SeaSpine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 1 4 1 3.00 SeaSpine 0 1 5 0 2.83

Profound Medical currently has a consensus target price of $27.06, suggesting a potential upside of 9.12%. SeaSpine has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.93%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than SeaSpine.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Profound Medical and SeaSpine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $4.17 million 116.72 -$15.22 million ($1.37) -18.10 SeaSpine $159.08 million 2.98 -$39.28 million ($2.07) -8.29

Profound Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaSpine. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaSpine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and SeaSpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -345.14% -41.52% -34.09% SeaSpine -30.01% -29.03% -23.20%

Summary

SeaSpine beats Profound Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities. The company also offers Sonalleve, a therapeutic platform for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, as well as non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company has development and licensing agreement with restor3d, Inc. to develop 3D-printed interbody devices. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

