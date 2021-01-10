Privatix 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $25,343.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Privatix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0845 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Privatix has traded up 34.8% against the dollar. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $93,083.78 and $25,343.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 75.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.69 or 0.04662500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00033695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00305042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012988 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix (PRIX) is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,101,900 tokens. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

