Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Primo Water from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.29.

PRMW stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.22 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth about $4,509,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Primo Water by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,556,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,074,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 357,903 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

