Primerica (NYSE:PRI) vs. Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) Financial Analysis

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) and Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Primerica and Federal Life Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primerica $2.05 billion 2.61 $366.39 million $8.43 16.17 Federal Life Group $20.82 million 1.85 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

Primerica has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Primerica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Federal Life Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Primerica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Primerica has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Primerica and Federal Life Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primerica 17.29% 23.12% 2.74% Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Primerica and Federal Life Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primerica 0 0 4 0 3.00 Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Primerica presently has a consensus price target of $148.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.07%. Given Primerica’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Primerica is more favorable than Federal Life Group.

Summary

Primerica beats Federal Life Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products. The company also provides mutual funds and various retirement plans, managed investments, variable and fixed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, and segregated funds. In addition, it offers auto and homeowners' insurance, home automation solutions, and mortgage loans; ID theft defense services; and insurance products, including supplemental medical and dental, accidental death, and disability for small businesses. Further, the company provides prepaid legal services that assist subscribers with legal matters, such as drafting wills, living wills and powers of attorney, trial defense, and motor vehicle-related matters. It distributes and sells its products through licensed sales representatives. Primerica, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Federal Life Group Company Profile

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products to the middle American market. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement, accident and health, and final expenses products; and fixed interest and fixed index annuity contracts. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

