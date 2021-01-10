PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Shares Gap Up to $38.47

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.47, but opened at $45.00. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 140 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PrimeEnergy Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $79.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.29.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter.

In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, Director Gaines Wehrle sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $230,813.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 6,093 shares of company stock valued at $384,181 over the last 90 days. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNRG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 49.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

