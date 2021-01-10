Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO)’s (PVG) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) in a research note released on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a C$19.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$19.75 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) stock opened at C$14.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$19.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.08. The firm has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 29.33.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$206.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

