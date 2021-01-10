Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Atb Cap Markets raised Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $311.86 million, a PE ratio of -152.06 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.40. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

